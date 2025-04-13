A planning application for an edge of town development has been withdrawn following objections.

Davidsons Homes bought a plot of land to the north of Leicester Road in Uppingham earlier this year which already had permission for a mixture of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Last month the Leicestershire-based developer submitted a reserved matters application for 136 homes which included details of layout, scale and appearance.

As well as homes, the application included plans for a new roundabout to be created to connect Southwell Way, Leicester Road and the new development.

But this application has now been withdrawn.

A Davidsons Homes spokesperson said: “We have withdrawn our initial reserved matters planning application to allow more time to consult with key stakeholders prior to our resubmission which we hope will be in a few weeks’ time.

“We are hopeful that construction of the new roundabout will commence in early Autumn of this year.”

A number of objections to the plans had been made, including from Anglian Water which raised concerns about a 225mm foul sewer crossing the development site and Uppingham Town Council which disapproved of rendering of homes and the ‘overbearing massing of houses’.

Historic England also lodged objections due to the proposed development being within 700 metres of the Castle Hill Motte and Bailey site in Beaumont Chase.

It is described as a particularly well-preserved example of a major defensive medieval earthwork and, according to Historic England, the application would affect the landscape.

The land off Leicester Road is earmarked for new homes in the Uppingham Town Council Neighbourhood Plan, written by residents and business owners in the town.



