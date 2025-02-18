Planning application submitted to Rutland County Council for five homes on greenfield land south of Braunston Road in Oakham
A real estate business has applied for planning permission for five new homes on the outskirts of a town.
Stamford-based Exeter Court 1 Limited is seeking permission from Rutland County Council for five self-build homes on greenfield land south of Braunston Road in Oakham.
The properties, if approved, will be detached, with a garage and off street parking.
An existing access point at 172 Braunston Road, would be extended and widened in order to access the proposed new development.
Solicitors Freeths, on behalf of the applicant, said: “It is clear that this application could deliver genuine self-build opportunities in the short term in an appropriate and sustainable, edge of settlement location, meeting an evident unmet need.”
The site is next to a Bellway Homes development of 60 properties which is under construction.
Planning permission has also been given for a 92-home development on the other side of the road.
