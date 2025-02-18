A real estate business has applied for planning permission for five new homes on the outskirts of a town.

Stamford-based Exeter Court 1 Limited is seeking permission from Rutland County Council for five self-build homes on greenfield land south of Braunston Road in Oakham.

The properties, if approved, will be detached, with a garage and off street parking.

The Braunston Road access. Photo: Google

An existing access point at 172 Braunston Road, would be extended and widened in order to access the proposed new development.

Solicitors Freeths, on behalf of the applicant, said: “It is clear that this application could deliver genuine self-build opportunities in the short term in an appropriate and sustainable, edge of settlement location, meeting an evident unmet need.”

The site is next to a Bellway Homes development of 60 properties which is under construction.

Planning permission has also been given for a 92-home development on the other side of the road.

To see more planning applications and other public notices for your area, visit publicnoticeportal.uk.

What do you think of the plans?



