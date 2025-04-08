A field could be turned into a dog walking facility, if plans are given the green light.

Jamie Ward, director of a Ketton-based building company, has applied to Rutland County Council for permission to change the use of a field off Oakham Road in Preston.

The open field is currently used as a horse paddock but under the plans it would become a dog walking facility.

A booking system would be created to limit visitors and the site would only operate during daylight hours.

A small parking area is also proposed in the north-west corner of the site, which would accommodate up to four cars.

