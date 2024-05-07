Offices could be turned into 15 homes, if plans are approved.

Steve Barson of Burley Appliances has applied to Rutland County Council to convert the company’s offices in Lands’ End Way, Oakham to housing.

If approved, 15 new properties would be created inside the two office buildings. This includes nine one-bedroom and six two-bedroom homes.

The current site which is occupied by Burley Appliances. Photo: Google

The space is currently used by Burley Appliances, a fireplace manufacturer. But, according to documents submitted with the planning application, it is ‘no longer fit for purpose’,

“The building is oversized for the work carried out by the business and it is in need of a significant repair programme,” the covering letter reads.

Burley Appliances does not plan to leave the site completely and is due to submit a planning application to create a replacement employment building to the north-east of the land.

To see more planning applications and other public notices for your area, visit publicnoticeportal.uk.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments.



