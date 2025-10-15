A Christian church group is holding a public consultation about plans to update its place of worship.

The Plymouth Brethren would like to make changes to Bridge Farm, Luffenham Road, Ketton, and is holding an online webinar so people can learn about the plans and speak to a member of the project team.

The Plymouth Brethren meeting place in Ketton as it looks currently (Photo: Google Maps) and, inset, plans for the new-look venue.

The webinar is from 5pm to 6pm on Thursday, October 23.

To receive a sign-up link people can email info@kettongospelhall.co.uk or call 0800 0584676.

The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church was founded by John Nelson Darby in Dublin in the 1820s. The worldwide church now has about 55,000 members.