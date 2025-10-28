Police were called to speak to protesters who picketed a cafe over the weekend.

Members of the Stop Stamford Solar City held placards on the road leading to Picks Barn Cafe, part of the Lyndon Estate, between Manton and North Luffenham.

They were calling for Sir Edward Conant, a trustee of the Cecil Estate Family Trust who lives at Lyndon Hall on the estate, to meet them privately to discuss Kilnside Energy Park a solar farm proposed for 2,400 acres of land owned by the trust north-west of Great Casterton.

The protest on the road outside Picks Barn, Lyndon. Photo: Stop Stamford Solar City

The protest group says Kilnside Energy Park would, with the already-approved Mallard Pass Solar Farm, surround Stamford to the north with an ‘unbroken expanse of solar panels’.

A spokesperson from the Cecil Estate Family Trust, explaining why farmland has been available for a solar development, said: “Along with a number of other landowners, we were approached by Aukera about using a part of the agricultural land held by the trust. The land in question has only ever been moderately productive.

“After careful consideration, we decided that this was an appropriate use for it given the major contribution that the project could make to the country's energy needs.

Police were called to the protest. Photo: Stop Stamford Solar City

“Aukera is an experienced developer with a track record of delivering renewable energy projects. Now that we have entered into an agreement for the use of the land, Aukera is entirely responsible for the development and delivery of the project.”

Police were called to Luffenham Road, Lyndon shortly after 8.30am on Saturday. Officers attended and spoke to people there.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “The force supports the right to protest peacefully and no criminal offences were identified.”

Stop Stamford Solar City members held a further peaceful protest on Sunday.

Land owned by the Cecil Estate Family Trust that has been earmarked for development includes the 250-home Ermine Fields proposal between Stamford and Great Casterton, and the 268-home Exeter Fields site off Empingham Road, Stamford.

Police were called to the protest. Photo: Stop Stamford Solar City

The Burghley House Preservation Trust, which is behind the 1,350-home Stamford North development, is legally separate from the Cecil Estate Family Trust although both have associations with the Cecil family, who built Burghley House.

The protest on the road outside Picks Barn, Lyndon. Photo: Stop Stamford Solar City

