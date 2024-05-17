Police are investigating after two countryside homes were broken into.

Two reports of burglary were made to police in Rutland yesterday (Thursday, May 16).

The first report was made at 3.55pm stating a house had been broken into in Geeston Road, Ketton.

Police are investigating

It is not believed that anything was taken.

A second report was made just after 5pm informing police a home in Belmesthorpe Lane, Ryhall, was broken into and that jewellery had been taken.

In a post on the Facebook page for Ryhall Neighbourhood Watch, which warned residents about a burglary in the village, the thieves were described as three burly men dressed in black.

It is alleged the thieves tore down the gutters to displace any cameras, broke into a back window and stole ‘a considerable amount of property’, including valuables.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish any link between the two incidents.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to visit https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quote reference 24*287794 for Belmesthorpe Lane or 24*288009 for Geeston Road.

Alternatively call 101.



