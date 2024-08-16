Two men have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after 100 plants were found in a village property.

A call was made to police in Rutland yesterday (August 15) reporting two men acting suspiciously in North Luffenham.

Officers searched the village and one of the men was detained nearby while a second man was later found in the Wing area.

As part of their enquiries, officers attended an address in High Street, Morcott and found 100 cannabis plants inside the property.

Two men aged 18 and 59 have been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and remain in police custody.



