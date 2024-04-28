A popular cycle race that draws entries from across the globe has been ‘reluctantly cancelled’.

Organisers of the 18th Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic confirmed today’s event has been halted due to ‘safety reasons’ caused by the heavy rainfall.

It is understood that no alternative date can be considered for 2024.

A statement issued by organisers read: “Following discussions in line with the UCI extreme weather protocol, with the Organisation Commissaires Panel and representatives from teams and riders from Israel Premier Academy and Saint Piran discussing the safety and management of the route, it has reluctantly been decided to cancel the 2024 CiCLE Classic.

“The decision has been taken after the best efforts of the organisation to design a reduced route, but significant flooding at different sections of the routes have sadly made this impossible.

“The race organisation wishes to convey their thanks to the team's riders, officials, volunteers and supporters for the patience and understanding.”

Sympathy came from Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns.

“Very sadley the CiCLE Classic race ahs had to be abandoned for safety reasons,” she posted on socila media.

“It’s the first time in 18 years that the race has had to be called off and I know just how devastated Colin and the wonderful team will all be, as well as those who’ve travelled from around the world to take part.”