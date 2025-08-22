A popular street market returns on Bank Holiday Monday.

Langham Street Market takes place on Monday (August 25) between 10am and 3pm with stalls selling everything imaginable spaced along Church Street.

As well as the private market stalls there will be classic vehicles, a fire engine, Morris dancing displays at 12.45pm and 2.20pm, refreshments in the village hall, barbecue and all the usual stalls including bric-a-brac, books, tombola and a grand raffle with many prizes.

There’s so much going on that there’s sure to be something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Parking, including for the disabled, will be signposted.

All proceeds from village hall stalls and refreshments, tombola, raffle and street market pitch fees will be used for village hall refurbishments and maintenance.

Further information is at www.langhamvillagehall.org