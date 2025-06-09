A village is to retain its outreach post office service but will move from a church to a pub car park.

The outreach service in Empingham was under threat after the postmaster at Essendine SAS post service, who used to run the mobile service, resigned. However the Post Office has announced that Morton Post Office will now take over the outreach service.

The Twisted Trout pub, Empingham

The weekly service ran out of Empingham Methodist Church on a Monday, but will now operate from a mobile van that will park up in the car park of the Twisted Trout (formerly the White Horse) in High Street on Tuesdays from 2.15pm to 3.45pm.

The current Monday service will stop on Monday, June 30 and the replacement service will start up the next day.

The new service will cover all the same services the current service offers, plus will be able to provide vehicle tax services.

The clerk for Empingham Parish Council Rowan Scholtz said it was good news the village was maintaining an outreach service but was not sure about how people would feel about its location move.