A village preschool could reopen later this year if there is enough demand from parents.

Staff at Ryhall Primary Academy have launched a survey to find out whether it is viable to open a new nursery in September.

It follows the decision to close Ryhall Childcare Centre last summer.

Rebecca Bass and Katie Adams started the campaign to reopen a pre school in Ryhall. They are pictured with Wesley Adams.

The nursery business was privately owned but based in the grounds of the primary school.

At the time of its closure, several parents launched a campaign to reopen the facility and since then work has been going on behind the scenes to explore the options.

Primary school headteacher Alan Reed has written to current and prospective parents to ask for their views.

He said: “With the support of some amazing members of our community, as well as our governors and the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust which we are part of, we have been working hard to try to establish what the need is for a nursery.

“While a huge amount of effort has been put in to explore different operating models, the most crucial information we need is from our community. We want to better understand what the need for places is.”

An online survey is open until the end of April, asking parents if they would support a nursery in the village and whether they would require wraparound care in the mornings and evenings.

Mr Reed added: “This survey is an important step forward in our plans. We are looking at a providing a nursery offer from September for children aged three plus, with additional wraparound support to ensure there is care in place for the children from breakfast until 5pm or 6pm in the evening.

“We need to clarify what the demand would be for that offer. We have to create something that complements all the good things that happen in our main school, and also meets the needs of families – some of whom we may not yet know.”

The survey can be completed online at tinyurl.com/RyhallPreschoolSurvey

