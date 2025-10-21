A plan for 41 homes that has twice been refused has narrowly won approval.

Manor Oak Homes resubmitted an application for 41 homes on greenfield land off Manor Green in Ketton, which was considered by Rutland County Council’s planning committee tonight (Tuesday, October 21).

Manor Oak Homes want to build on this green field in Ketton

The plan was previously refused by the council in 2008 and that refusal was upheld by a planning inspector.

But the application was recommended for approval by planning officers on the basis that Rutland County Council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing supply, thanks to newly-imposed targets by the Labour government.

The committee heard from a string of objectors to the plans, outlining concerns around road safety and access to the site, as well as the removal of a parcel of green space. There was also 133 letters of objection - a number that the council was told could have been higher because some villagers had potentially not realised they had to resubmit their previous objections.

Coun Tim Smith (LIb Dem) was among those at the meeting to acknowledge the plans had not “change in any significant way”.

Councillors also queried their legal position should they move to refuse it again but were warned the “tilted balance” had changed because of the lack of a five year housing supply and the council was likely to lose at appeal, costing them money.

Objector Karen Rogers called for a pedestrian crossing to be installed, a traffic survey to be carried out and for the access point to be changed.

Coun Kevin Corby (Ind) asked what could be done to mitigate any impact from the development but a planning officer said it was “unreasonable” to ask this developer to provide a traffic crossing. She added that the council could investigate using community infrastructure levy money to pay for anything needed as a result of cumulative developments in the village.

The plans eventually won approval with five councillors in favour of approval and four against.

The Northamptonshire-based developer’s scheme is made up of four one bedroom units, 17 two bed homes, 16 three bed homes and four, four bedroom houses. The scheme includes some open space and allotments.