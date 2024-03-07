A man who tried to smuggle drugs to a prisoner while shaking his hand has been jailed.

Matthew Tolcher, 34, of Essendine was visiting an inmate at HMP Peterborough in March 2022 when he tried to disguise the handover using a prolonged handshake and a hug.

However, prison officers spotted the exchange and confiscated the wrap, which held crack cocaine and buprenorphine tablets.

Matthew Tolcher

Tolcher pleaded guilty to conveying a list 'A' prohibited article into prison and was sentenced to one year and 10 months in jail at Cambridge Crown Court Tuesday (March 5).

Detective Constable Chris Enright said: “This was a great spot by eagle-eyed prison staff and I hope it shows how seriously we take these offences.

“Far from bringing prohibited items into a prison, Tolcher now finds himself in prison himself for his actions.”