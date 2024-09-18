A village pub is urging punters to dig out some lederhosen this autumn as it toasts a world-famous beer festival.

Oktoberfest gets underway in Munich on Saturday (September 21) but The Green Dragon at Ryhall is bringing a bit a taste of it to the Rutland village when it hosts its own Oktoberfest! on Saturday, October 26 from midday.

Owners Ania and Simon Lambert plan to put on a selection of Bavarian beers and add a few Germanic twists to its pub and café menus in hour of the traditional German festival.

Ania and Simon Lambert in The Old Shed cafe next to The Green Dragon in Ryhall

Live music and a hearty singalong or two is also on the menu alongside the bratwurst and sauerkraut.

Ania and Simon took over the pub two years ago.

“We are trying to bring something new and fresh to all our customers,” said Ania, who moved to the UK from Poland 15 years ago.

Ania and Simon Lambert relax in the courtyard outside The Green Dragon

“One of our customers and friends, Adam Dale, recently joined the UK's leading beer importer company, James Clay and sons, which gave us the opportunity to do an Octoberfest-inspired day in our pub.

“We will be offering food in our cafe, The Old Shed, during the day, including some German-inspired cakes and bakes, and then beer and food in the evening.”