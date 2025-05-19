A 10-year-old town pub has been put on the market by a brewery chain.

The Old Buttercross building in Panniers Way, Oakham is up for sale for £2.3million with Carrick Real Estate.

The pub was built by Marston’s Inns and Taverns and a lease to its sister company Marston's PLC will remain in place until 2050.

The Old Buttercross, Oakham. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Marston’s confirmed that the pub will continue to operate as normal and a commercial lease is ‘common practice in the property industry’.

The Old Buttercross first opened in 2015 off the A606 Oakham bypass, and is part of a wider development next to Oakham Heights, which now also includes a McDonald’s, Costa drive-thru, fuel station and Aldi.

The pub can cater for up to 150 diners, and outside there is a courtyard-style beer garden and children’s play area.

There is also a covered terrace area for al fresco dining.



