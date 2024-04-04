A village pub with a dozen rooms is up for sale.

The Old White Hart in Lyddington is on the market with Christie and Co for £2.5 million.

It has been owned and operated by Stuart and Holly East for the past 27 years, who are now selling as they plan to retire.

The traditional pub, which has recently been refurbished and extended, boasts a main restaurant, conservatory and function room as well as a bar.

The Old White Hart has a south-facing garden and patio with space for an additional 200 guests.

There are also 12 bedrooms adjoining the pub.

David Lee, regional director at Christie and Co who is handling the sale, said: “The Old White Hart is a fantastic hospitality business in a beautiful location.

“The business also makes very significant profits so it is an ideal purchase for a variety of different types of buyers.”

