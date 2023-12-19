A Christmas singalong is guaranteed to raise the spirits – and in a packed pub it involved a few pounds and pint glasses being raised too.

Ketton Community Choir, having performed in the village church the previous week, visited The Railway Inn, Church Street, to lead people in some festive carols on Thursday last week (December 14).

The jovial evening included carol sheets on every table for customers to join in the singing, and landlady Linda Betts handed around plates of homemade mince pies.

The events encouraged donations to Leukaemia Research, with £479.18 raised at the St Mary’s Church concert and a further £222.65 raised through donations and a raffle at The Railway Inn.

Ketton Community Choir at The Railway Inn, Ketton

The choir has raised a total of £1664.83 this year for its chosen charity.

Anyone wishing to join the choir in 2024 can attend rehearsals, which start at 7.30pm on Tuesday, January 9, at St Mary’s Congregational Hall in Chapel Lane, Ketton.