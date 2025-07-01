A pub owner says his staff are feeling ‘really chuffed’ - after the venue was named as the best in the county.

Clipsham’s The Olive Branch Country Inn was named Rutland’s top hostelry at this year’s National Pub and Bar Awards at a swanky bash at London’s Big Penny Social on Tuesday last week (June 24).

Ben Jones at The Olive Branch in Clipsham

Three hostelries from every county made the shortlist, with The Admiral Hornblower in Oakham and North Luffenham’s The Fox also in the running.

Across the border in Lincolnshire, Louth’s Royal Oak Inn collected the top prize, with The Red Lion Hotel in Spalding and Lincoln’s The Strait and Narrow the runners-up.

“Everybody’s really chuffed, it’s been a really nice boost for the whole team and a reward for their continued dedication, especially in this weather,” said owner Ben Jones, whose establishment was recently named in the Good Food Guide’s 50 best Sunday roasts in Britain.

Clipsham's The Olive Branch. Image: Google

“We’ve been at the venue for more than 25 years now and we’ve always had incredible support from our regulars. We’ve got a lovely social group.

“We’re quite a food-based pub, so it’s lovely to win a Pub & Bar award and see they recognise we have that village pub feel.

“You can have lots of elements in a pub, but without people in there it wouldn’t work. So it’s great recognition.”

The Bull in Charlbury was named the UK’s best pub for 2025, after the Oxfordshire venue triumphed at this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards, run by the Pub and Bar magazine, chosen from the 94 county winners.

In the regional awards, the East Midlands Pub and Bar of the Year was The Tollemache Arms in Harrington, Northamptonshire, while the East of England Pub and Bar of the Year title went to The Gunton Arms in North Norfolk.

Other awards on the night were the Pub Group of the Year, which went to Camerons, and Bar Group of the Year, which was won by London’s Inception Group for its bar brand Mr Fogg’s. The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – was awarded to The Tollemache Arms in Harrington, Northamptonshire.