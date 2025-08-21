One in five GCSE results awarded to pupils at a public school were at the highest grade.

Pupils at Oakham School did their headmaster proud, with more than a third (38%) achieving grades 9 or 8, and more than half (55%) being awarded a grade 7 or higher.

Thirteen pupils secured straight grade 9s and 8s, while half of history GCSE grades were 8s or 9s, and 44% of those in geography.

Head of Oakham School Henry Price. Photo: Submitted

Headmaster Henry Price said: “Every single result matters and we celebrate all those individual accomplishments. Each success reflects personal determination, underpinned by the support of the whole Oakham community.”

This was the first year pupils had complete flexibility in choosing to take eight, nine, 10 or more GCSE subjects, tailoring their timetables to suit their strengths and commitments.

Deputy head academic, Dr Leo Dudin, added: “These results are a testament to our pupils’ resilience and focus. They embraced the challenge of learning how to learn, supported by revision workshops, individual supported studies, and a close partnership between school and home.”

Oakham School. Photo: Submitted

Meanwhile, Nick Favill, head of the middle school felt pupils have shown ‘real maturity’ in managing the demands of GCSEs while ‘preparing thoughtfully’ for their next steps.

