A multi-national company requesting permission for a major expansion of its Rutland quarry has been given extra time by the local authority to provide information.

Heidelberg Materials had originally been set a deadline of the end of last month (June) to provide the mineral planning authority Rutland County Council with the extra information, however the company has now had the timeline extended until the end of October.

Grange Top quarry adjacent to Ketton cement works

The firm has applied for permission to extend its Grange Top Quarry into green fields it owns, which it says would allow another 25 years of quarrying to take place.

The limestone quarried provides the raw materials for the company’s adjacent Ketton cement works. The works have been in operation for the past century.

However the extension plans, which would amount to an additional 275 acres of quarry land, have been met with concern by some locals with a campaign group set up to oppose the scheme. Anglian Water, which operates nearby Rutland Water, had also previously objected due to its potential to create an ‘unacceptable risk to a critical water main’.

Hanson Cement in Ketton

The company’s land and mineral resources manager Mark Page said: “We are currently preparing responses to Rutland County Council’s (RCC) request for further information to support our planning application to extend Grange Top Quarry.

“This is known as a Regulation 25 request and is standard procedure for most major planning applications. We are compiling this information and intend to submit it as a single addendum to RCC in the next couple of months. RCC will then undertake further consultation work before deciding whether to grant planning permission.

“The addendum will include updated plans to address concerns raised previously by Anglian Water, which has withdrawn its objection subject to our commitment to a minor change in the mineral extraction boundary in Northwest land and a specific blast vibration limit.

“It will also contain updated plans to address concerns raised about the retention of redwood trees in Field 14 and we are also working with Ketton Green Spaces to undertake some additional redwood planting on our land later this year.

A petition against the Grange Top Quarry Expansion in Ketton was handed over to Rutland County Council

“Our operations at Grange Top Quarry are subject to an extensive number of modern planning conditions, to which we comply, and we are proud of our work supplying vital construction materials and supporting the local economy.

“Our proposals to extend Grange Top Quarry have been developed to ensure that they enhance nature and mitigate impact on our neighbours. They would secure supplies of limestone and clays for use at Ketton cement works along with many local jobs on site and in the supply chain. Tangible benefits would also be delivered to the local community, including new footpaths plus a new works access road off the A606 that would see HGVs diverted away from the villages of Tinwell and Ketton.”

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has previously suggested the application should be decided by a government planning inspector because of its complexity.

Matthew Eatough, who owns property be close to the new boundary of the proposed extended quarry area, founded the Stop Grange Quarry Expansion campaign group.

He says there has been a feeling locally that the company has just been going through the motions and there has not been sufficient consultation with residents.

He said: “It is endless delay. We will be looking at two and a half years of this, if they meet the new deadline.

“It causes a huge amount of concern for people living in Empingham and other villages affected by the proposal. There is clearly a huge amount of discussion between Heidelberg and the council which is invisible. It does not feel open and transparent.”

A statement by Rutland County Council said: "A Regulation 25 letter was sent to Heidelberg Materials (the applicant) on 25 June 2025, with an initial request to provide the required information within six weeks. The applicant has since been granted an extension of time to have their application determined by January 30, 2026. Information requested in the Regulation 25 letter is now expected by October 31, 2025, so it can be reviewed and consulted on prior to determination.”