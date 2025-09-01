An event designed to break down barriers between generations will feature a radio play written by a former Stamford schoolboy.

Henry Dawe, who lives in Rutland, wrote The Autumn of My Years in response to conversations he has had with older people while in his 20s and 30s.

The play tells the story of a friendship across generations and was first broadcast in 2023.

An abridged version of the play will be shared at All Saints’ Church in Oakham from 2.30pm on Saturday, October 4.

Henry, who attended Stamford School and started writing the play when he was 27, said: “The play is about the importance of inter-generational friendship in tackling social isolation.

“The inspiration for me to write it came from a couple of good friendships I have made with people who were a generation or more older than me.

Henry Dawe

“One was with a neighbour in Uppingham, Ione Roseveare, who was a former Bletchley Park codebreaker. She was remarkable, and despite a 60-year age difference we found we had plenty in common and would have a laugh about the same things, particularly some TV comedies.”

Since it was first broadcast, The Autumn of My Years has become part of The Campaign to End Loneliness, which is based at Sheffield Hallam University.

The event in Oakham, organised as part of Voluntary Action Oakham School’s Service Weekend, will include refreshments served from 2pm while people listen to the abridge play, which will have a running time of about 80 minutes with an interval. There will also be the chance to chat, and help break down perceived barriers between generations.

Donations will go to Age UK Leicester Shire and Rutland.

Registration for the free event is available from today (September 1) until September 30 by emailing mf@oakham.rutland.sch.uk or phone 01572 758500.