Plant-enthusiasts are being urged to visit a garden centre to see a ‘once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon’.

President of the British Cactus and Succulent Society Graham Charles, who lives near Ketton, has donated his 40-year-old agave victoriae-reginae to Rutland Nursery in Manton.

The plant, which is native to Mexico but is grown in the UK, has begun its final phase of life - a ‘terminal flower spike’.

Agave reginae Victoria at Rutland Nursery

The spike - which is currently 162cm - grows at a phenomenal rate, and within a matter of a week or two can reach heights of 20ft. The plant then dies.

Graham, 75, said: “It’s a very rare occurrence in Britain and I want to share it with people.

“It’s something they will never have seen in their lifetime.

“The speed it grows is amazing, and the fact it dies once it’s flowered.

“It’s a botanical experience.”

The plant-enthusiast was given the agave victoria-reginae 20 years ago by a friend from Melton Mowbray.

He first became aware it was reaching the end of its life last year when the leaves began to change shape and since then has been waiting for the spike.

“I noticed the centre growing then suddenly it was like an explosion,” said Graham, who will be holding a talk at Rutland Nursery on Father’s Day.

The plant is self-fertile and will produce thousands of seeds before it dies, which will be gathered to ensure its legacy continues.

This isn’t the first time there has been a giant plant in the area. Last year a giant Himalayan lily more than 6ft tall bloomed for the first time in Burghley House’s sculpture garden.

Updates on the plant will be posted on Rutland Nursery’s social media.