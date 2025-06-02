Rutland County Show draws record number of visitors at Rutland Showground
An annual county show is continuing to grow in popularity - almost two centuries on from its founding.
When the first Rutland County Show was held in 1831 at an indoor riding stable in Catmos Street, Oakham, 500 people attended to see the livestock on display.
Almost 200 years later, the promise of countryside tradition pulled in crowds of 15,000 people to Rutland Showground yesterday (Sunday, June 1).
Sophie Howsam, show manager, said: “It was a really good day with the biggest turnout we have ever had.
“Fifteen-thousand people is a lot more than there have been previously.”
The show brought together rural living and lifestyle, from crafts and livestock to the region’s finest farm machinery.
Visitors were kept entertained with livestock and equine showing classes, a sheep show and a parade of vintage tractors.
There was a packed programme of family-friendly entertainment including live music, a climbing wall, ferrets, scent dog demonstrations, a funfair and motorcycle stunt display.
A number of local groups had stalls including Rotary Club of Rutland and For Rutland.
Sophie said: “The event showcases everything fantastic about Rutland.
“We had a huge number of local businesses and community groups, as well as people from Rutland.”
It wasn’t just the number of visitors which was high, but also the livestock on show.
There were ‘more goats than ever before’ and a very good turn out of heavy horses.
