An annual county show is continuing to grow in popularity - almost two centuries on from its founding.

When the first Rutland County Show was held in 1831 at an indoor riding stable in Catmos Street, Oakham, 500 people attended to see the livestock on display.

Almost 200 years later, the promise of countryside tradition pulled in crowds of 15,000 people to Rutland Showground yesterday (Sunday, June 1).

Two-year-old Harriet Fryer with the lambs. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sophie Howsam, show manager, said: “It was a really good day with the biggest turnout we have ever had.

“Fifteen-thousand people is a lot more than there have been previously.”

The show brought together rural living and lifestyle, from crafts and livestock to the region’s finest farm machinery.

British Scurry and Trials Driving. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Visitors were kept entertained with livestock and equine showing classes, a sheep show and a parade of vintage tractors.

There was a packed programme of family-friendly entertainment including live music, a climbing wall, ferrets, scent dog demonstrations, a funfair and motorcycle stunt display.

A number of local groups had stalls including Rotary Club of Rutland and For Rutland.

Sophie said: “The event showcases everything fantastic about Rutland.

Competition was fierce. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We had a huge number of local businesses and community groups, as well as people from Rutland.”

It wasn’t just the number of visitors which was high, but also the livestock on show.

There were ‘more goats than ever before’ and a very good turn out of heavy horses.

The day drew in more than 15,000 visitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Albert White from South Witham with a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost and Karl Titchener with 1901 Burrell. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Andy Payne from Ketton Logs. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Fiona Cox with her Highland bull Max. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dean Mellows and Angela Partridge with Fergus, a two-year-old shire horse from Belvoir Castle. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Shetland pony grand national. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Shetland pony grand national. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Harriet and Andrew Needham from Oakham with mule sheep. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Chris Levell with valais blacknose sheep. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lincoln red junior heifers in the ring. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Poppy Costall and Remary Ullyott wearing home-made flower headbands. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Claire Crawley, Tessa Oram and Claire Caro from Root and Branch. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The sun was shining at the 191st Rutland County Show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jenny with Peter and Lucretta Urquhart. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Jamie Grant from North Witham and Mark Sharp with their vintage tractors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lucy Foster gets competitive in the British Scurry Trial Driving. Photo: Chris Lowndes

