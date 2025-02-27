Many people my age are off in search of the hustle and bustle of a city, but I would take the charms of the British countryside any day.

To me, everything is better. The air is fresher, people are friendlier and nothing can beat the view of rolling fields and farmland.

Joining the long list of pros, are the countryside eateries brimming with quintessential British charm and mouth-watering menus of locally-sourced food.

Eat My Words

After being invited for a meal at The 1760 Brasserie at The Barnsdale in Rutland, I can confirm it offers just that.

The former Georgian hunting lodge, which is just a stones throw from Rutland Water, recently received a multi-million pound refurbishment by Hector Ross, owner of hotel company the Signet Collection.

When I first interviewed the hotelier a couple of years ago about his plans for the place, he described his brand as being about the 'bond of hospitality'. As a customer a couple of years later, this shone through.

Whispering Angel was our drink of choice for the night

Joined by my mum Tina, who like me had been keen to try the food at The Barnsdale, we were shown to a table in the orangery - a welcome room which strikes the perfect balance between rustic chic and sophistication.

Exposed limestone walls and flagstone floors contrast against muted shades of green found on the painted walls and tables.

Read more Eat My Words reviews here

Although the orangery has a completely different vibe from the day to the evening, the decor allows a seamless transition. During the daylight, the room is flooded by light but by evening a string of light and the warm glow of lamps gives a different glow.

A keen waitress was so attentive that we hadn’t had a chance to browse the menus before she appeared to take our drinks order. Usually a fan of any dry wine, I requested a pinot grigio as it’s always a safe bet.

The food menu at The Barnsdale

“We don’t have pinot grigio, but we do have Whispering Angel,” she replied.

It struck me as slightly odd that I wasn’t offered a similar white wine and instead nudged towards the more pricey of the rose options. However, Whispering Angel is one of my favourite wines - and one I would tend to only have on a special occasion due to its price - so I happily agreed.

Despite having had a glance through the menu online beforehand, choosing a dish proved tricky for both of us. There was nothing on there which we didn’t like the sound of…

After agreeing we would both let each other try a bite, we placed our orders.

The drink's menu at The Barnsdale

My starter of smoked salmon was a generous serving and a delicious start to the meal. The smoked salmon was fresh, rather than too oaky as can sometimes be the case, and was perfectly complimented by shallots and salty capers. While the buttered toast was tasty, in my opinion there are other types of bread which would have been more suited to the dish. Tina’s whipped goat cheese and roasted beetroot was immaculately presented and tasted just as spectacular as it looked.

Now, onto the main event. The 32-day dry aged ribeye steak, cooked medium-rare, was the dish I finally settled on. The promise of crisp onion rings and chunky chips was enough to tip me in its favour.

Chimichurri, café de Paris butter, béarnaise and peppercorn sauces were all available too for an extra £3.

Pickled beetroot on whipped goat's cheese

Smoked salmon with toast, capers and shallots

The steak was cooked to perfection and practically melted in my mouth.

The grilled gilthead bream, Tina’s choice, was also delicious and was served on a bed of vegetables and gnocchi with a saffron sauce.

A handful of enticing sides compliment the menu, and to add a bit of extra greenery, we shared the hispi cabbage.

The steak came with chunky chips and onion rings

The grilled gilthead bream

Our desserts were a definite highlight of the meal. The crème brûlée cheesecake was one of the best I’ve ever had, but somehow even more delicious was the cassis berry sorbet which accompanied it. I’m sure I could eat a tub of this in one sitting...

Within minutes of Tina’s spiced treacle tart arriving at the table, her plate was clean too.

The meal is on the more expensive side of the scale of what I’d be willing to pay for a typical dinner out, but the high quality is evident.

For dessert we chose the treacle tart and crème brûlée cheesecake

The Barnsdale is also running a number of offers such as 50 per cent off Mondays, where the 1760 Brasserie menu is half price, and Welly Wednesdays, where the beef wellington is free for guests who stay over on a Wednesday night.

If you are wanting to try the food but are feeling apprehensive about the price, this would be a brilliant option to explore. Three courses for the two of us would have been just over £50 on a Monday.

A side of hispi cabbage and bacon added a bit of greenery to the meal

Out of five:

Food: There was nothing I ate at The Barnsdale which I didn’t enjoy - everything was delicious! I would go back just for the cassis berry sorbet. ****

Drink: Our first glasses of Whispering Angel weren’t quite cold enough, but the ones which followed were perfect. ****

Decor: The Barnsdale has been beautifully renovated. It has retained its British countryside charm while also being brought into the 21st Century. *****

Inside The Barnsdale

Staff: The staff who served us were all friendly but it was restaurant manager Joseph who shone above the rest. From keeping our drinks topped up and checking in to taking our coats, it was these little things which take service from good to great. *****

Price: We were invited so our visit was complimentary. A three course meal, excluding the wine, for the two of us would have cost £106. But there are cheaper options on the menu and deals running throughout the week. ***

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk



