More than 130 cyclists set off from an RAF base for charity set up in memory of a Rutland Red Arrows pilot.

The Jet Ride 2025 is an annual charity cycling challenge, which this year took place on Saturday (September 13) from RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

Participants of all ages and abilities took on 50, 75 or 100 miles through the countryside and have so far raised more than £31,000 towards the Jon Egging Trust (JET).

Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

Jon, who lived with his wife Emma in Morcott, was 33 when his Hawk T1 jet crashed following a display at the Bournemouth Air Festival, in August 2011.

Emma established the charity in her late husband’s memory to offer long-term support to vulnerable young people who are struggling to engage at school and may have lost focus, confidence and self-belief.

It does this through its three-year Blue Skies programme, which helps young people experience workplaces and have contact with professional roles to inspire them, as well as helping them gain the skills and mindset to achieve their own career goals.

Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

Dr Alex Brown, who is chief executive of the charity, said: “Every mile cycled helped JET continue its mission to support young people facing adversity, building their confidence, resilience and ambition through long-term mentoring and inspirational opportunities. Thank you to everyone who took part and to our sponsors Northrop Grumman and MBDA for their generous support.”

Air Commodore John Lyle, Commandant of Royal Air Force Cranwell, said: “Not only do we get to participate but a lot of what JET tries to provide is what we teach at RAF Cranwell; developing people, giving them confidence and helping them to achieve their goals, so there is a really good synergy and that’s why it’s great to be part of it.”

Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

Cyclists came from across the country including Tom Hibberd who travelled from RAF Leeming in Yorkshire with friends to cycle the 100-mile route.

Tom said: “We all felt like we wanted to do the full 100 miles to challenge ourselves a bit and do something that we really enjoy. I’ve supported JET before and it’s really rewarding to work with younger people who maybe don’t have the opportunities that some of us have had growing up.”

Richie Mason took on the challenge by riding 50 miles on a penny-farthing. He said: “I’ve done Jet Ride before on a regular bike and got into riding the penny-farthing last year and I thought, well it’s never been done, let’s do it as a challenge.

Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

Richie Mason. Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

“It’s an awesome cause. My brother was in the Reds (RAF Red Arrows) and it’s important we do these types of events. We’re on over £4,400 raised so far so that’s just epic!”

Emma Webber. Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

Air Commodore John Lyle. Photo: Submitted/Jon Egging Trust

To donate to the Jon Egging Trust, visit www.joneggingtrust.org.uk.