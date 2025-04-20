A business selling sensory toys has been given the royal seal of approval.

Lyndon-based Learn Well Ltd has received the King’s Award for Enterprise in the international trade category.

Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, on behalf of the King, presented members of the Learn Well team with a certificate and trophy at an awards event in Oakham Castle on Wednesday, April 9.

Customer relationship and sales manager Laura Hancock, director Cath Chell, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness and managing director Tim Chell

Dr Furness said: “I was delighted to present Learn Well with their award - it was richly deserved. We need more Rutland winners.

“Rutland is home to many dynamic businesses that are pushing boundaries and making significant contributions to their industries.

“The King’s Award for Enterprise is a testament to the hard work and vision of businesses like Learn Well, and I encourage more local businesses to consider applying for this prestigious recognition.”

As winners of the award, the team at Learn Well will be invited to a royal reception, have the ability to fly The King’s Award flag and use the official emblem.

Learn Well creates a broad range of sensory learning experiences with toys and books, which are bought by schools and parents.

Research shows that sensory play builds nerve connections in the brain's pathways so sight, sound, smell and touch are all thought about as each product is in development.

Cath Chell, director at Learn Well Ltd, said: “We are obviously delighted and incredibly honoured to receive such a prestigious award.

“We never thought it would be possible that a small company like ours would be successful. “Our customers around the world have been hugely impressed and see it as a significant accolade.

“We would encourage all businesses to explore the categories and criteria and apply if they meet them.”

The application process for this year is open from May 6 to September 12.