The man who stumbled upon a major archaeological find while on a stroll has retold the exciting discovery in a new book.

Jim Irvine, from Stamford, found pieces of pottery unearthed by the plough while on a lockdown walk on his dad Brian Naylor’s Rutland farm.

Jim and youngest daughter Lydia put the first spade in the ground on the day of the discovery

The pottery belonged to a Roman villa complex, believed to date from the third or fourth century, which had lain hidden beneath the fields for centuries.

He decided to write about the life-changing experience in a new book, Finding Troy, which was published this summer.

It charts Jim’s memories of working on the farm for his dad through to lockdown, the discovery and its aftermath.

Jim also unearthed a talent for writing

“I want people to know the story,” he said.

“I tried to write in a style that’s accessible for everyone and something that wasn’t a massive time commitment, so people can put it down and pick it up again easily.

“I’ve loved it, it’s been fantastic. It’s even made me think I’d like to write another - if I could just think of something to write about!”

A drone view of Historic England staff with team members from ULAS/University of Leicester at the Roman Villa site

The standout find was a rare Roman mosaic depicting Trojan War scenes from Homer’s Iliad - the first of its kind found in Britain and one of only a handful from across Europe.

For Jim, it led to widespread media exposure, including an appearance on BBC TV’s primetime archaeological show Digging For Britain .

And he remains in demand on the local history circuit.

The mosaic features Greek hero Achilles. Photo: University of Leicester Archaeological Services

“I can’t say no to anything, I’m a compulsive volunteer,” he said.

“I’ve been doing about one talk a month, mostly in village halls, for the last four years.

“It’s quite an exciting story and the thing I like most is that I still get asked different questions. It’s good fun.”

Mosaic expert Dr David Neal, pictured during the excavation, said it was the most important mosaic discovery made in Britain in a century

It was the talks, as well as feedback from magazine articles, which helped spark the idea for the book.

“I would keep getting asked if I’d written a book about it, so it was pretty much that which inspired me to do it,” Jim said.

“I’m an engineer, so writing creatively wasn’t something I thought I’d be any good at, but I’m pleased with it.

“I really enjoyed the process of writing because as I went through it I remembered lots of things that I’d totally forgotten.”

Finding Troy tells the story of a remarkable discovery beneath a Rutland farmer's field

As well as discovering a flair for writing, Jim has also immersed himself into the world of archaeology and history and helped out on the digs.

A major follow-up excavation in 2022 opened up more of the site and a treasure trove of stunning finds.

“The last dig there was really extensive, covering eight of the major points on the site,” he said.

“The archaeologists loved coming because they knew they were going to find something exciting every time and learn something new.

“There’s still a lot left to look at, but from what’s already been found they have got years of analysis and reports left to do, so the site is all parked for now.

“If they’re able to come back one day they will, but it’s expensive and requires a lot of manpower.”

Plans are ongoing to create a digital reconstruction of the mosaic to be displayed in the county, but the real thing will remain where it was originally laid out.

“The mosaic is buried again under the soil,” Jim explained.

“Six inches of washed sand was put over the top then a membrane with stones to stop rabbits digging down and damaging it.

“The last time we uncovered the mosaic it still looked dazzling so it’s doing the job.”

Finding Troy is available in Walkers Bookshop in Oakham and Stamford and online from Amazon.