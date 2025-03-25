A proposal to join Rutland with South Kesteven and South Holland district councils was the overwhelming favourite at a public meeting held yesterday (March 24) in Oakham.

On Friday (March 21) Rutland County Council put forward its proposal, drawn up with neighbouring Leicestershire councils, to the government. This declared a merger with councils in North Leicestershire, Charnwood and Melton to form a new unitary council as the ‘best option’ in the local government reorganisation project that is taking place across England.

But last night, at a packed meeting in Oakham's Victoria Hall, the audience of about 150 Rutland residents showed their overwhelming preference for an alternative deal. The 90-minute meeting had been convened by Tory MP for Alicia Kearns, who took a straw poll at the end.

Rutlanders in the Victoria Hall, Oakham voted unanimously for merging with South Lincolnshire rather than Leicestershire

All but a handful of those assembled backed a last-minute proposal put forward by neighbouring Lincolnshire councils to form a new authority comprising Rutland and South Kesteven, North Kesteven and South Holland district councils.

Speaking afterwards, the MP, who is leading a campaign to have Rutland remain as a ceremonial county, said the almost unanimous backing of the Kesteven deal had surprised her.

She said: “I thought it would be more divided. The consensus has been very clear and it was essentially unanimous.”

The MP has not so far backed any deal and at the meeting said she would fight for the option that was most preferred by her constituents.

MP Alicia Kearns addressing the audience at Victoria Hall

Rutland County Council, which is led by a Liberal Democrat administration, wants to merge with North Leicestershire and has said it will consult on all of the options which include it. This includes a proposal by Leicester City Council to have a unitary council representing Leicester city with extended boundaries, and the remainder of Leicestershire and Rutland in another unitary authority.

There has been some disquiet over how Rutland County Council has handled the local government reorganisation process so far. Earlier this month it went back on a promise to hold a vote to find out the options its own councillors preferred. At a special meeting held on March 12 councillors were denied a vote after leader Gale Waller said it was not allowed within the Government rules. Last night Mrs Kearns said the assertion a vote would have been illegal was ‘preposterous’.

The deal favoured by the public last night has not been discussed by Rutland County Council.

The authority also received criticism last night from members of the audience. One man said he would be glad to see the end of the Rutland authority, and Kevin Thomas said he was angry at the council’s chief executive and its cabinet members for ‘limiting our choices’. He said: “I would like the choice to be ‘our choice’ rather than that of a few individuals.”

The Independent leader of South Kesteven District Council, Ashley Baxter, had travelled from his home at Market Deeping to attend the meeting. Afterwards he said he was delighted that his proposal to join with Rutland had been popular with its residents.

He said: “I came along as I am genuinely interested about how people feel on both sides of South Kesteven District Council's boundaries. Gale (Waller) has never told me she does not like the proposal.”

He said his staff had repeatedly asked the Government whether his proposal was workable because some had considered an option outside existing emergency services and health boundaries impossible. They were told it was workable.

Asked whether he thought his proposal could be successful, he said: “You have to believe. I have heard some people suggest the whole thing has already been decided. But I have faith in the system.”

At the meeting, Mrs Kearns went through all options on offer to Rutland and a timeline of what should happen and when.

She said she had received a letter from the Government to say there would be feedback at the end of next month.

There will then be a consultation with residents before final proposals are submitted at the end of November.

Asked by an audience member whether she thought Rutland County Council would consult thoroughly, she said: “I really hope they do. I will stand behind you 100 per cent.” She said she hoped a clear favourite would emerge from the public as this would make it harder for the Government to push through an alternative.

New councils are expected to be up and running by 2028. As part of the process, they will join larger, strategic authorities, led by elected mayors.