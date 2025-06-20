A significant milestone in the rebuilding project for Casterton College Rutland has been confirmed.

Survey work is due to be undertaken at the secondary school during the summer break, with a view to building work starting during the next academic year.

Casterton College Rutland. Photo: Google

The news has been welcomed by principal Carl Smith, who is hopeful the new facility could be ready in 2027.

The school has been waiting for the practical work to get under way since being placed on the Schools Rebuilding Programme in December 2022.

Mr Smith received confirmation of the proposed survey work the day after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in this month’s Spending Review that £2.4billion per year was being allocated to the rebuilding programme over the next four years.

Carl Smith

For Casterton College – the largest secondary school serving Stamford and east Rutland – it will signal the end of several deficiencies including temporary classrooms, energy inefficiency and outdated sports and IT facilities.

Mr Smith said: “Typically, the time to build a new school is 18 to 24 months from the first spade going into the spade. On that basis the new school could be complete in 2027.

“But nothing is confirmed yet.”

The school was built in 1939 and in the ten years in which Mr Smith has been principal the roll has increased by 300 students to 900.

Extensive disruption is expected to be limited by the new school being built within new footings at the site in Ryhall Road, Great Casterton.