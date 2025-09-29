Singers got to try out their vocal muscles during a Come and Sing day.

Uppingham Choral Society organised the event on Saturday (September 27) using the facilities offered by St James Church in Gretton.

Uppingham Choral Society's 'Come and Sing' day held in Gretton Church. Photo: Hui-yen Bloodworth

The plan was to advertise this amongst other choral groups and interested singers, and it resulted in a group of about 35 singers from Uppingham Choral Society, and further afield.

They met at the church for a morning rehearsal, lunch, afternoon rehearsal and then a short concert to ‘show off’ what they had developed during the day.

I joined the event for this final concert and what a joy! Firstly (and importantly) the church was warm. I had arrived trussed up expecting as usual a cold draughty church but instead found a warm welcoming venue. The choir’s conductor, David Revels, explained to the audience how the day had been constructed, and thanked his pianist Andrew Forbes for his steadfast support during the day. He explained that of the three pieces the choir had been working on, one piece was completely new to the singers, ‘Stabat Mater Dolorosa’ by Stainer; one, ‘God so loved the World’ by Pergolesi that some had seen before; and one ‘old favourite, ‘Gloria’ by Vivaldi.

He hoped that he had given the singers some direction in how to interpret the words and music, and, as usual, encouraged the singers to enjoy the pieces and show their enjoyment by being relaxed and smiling. ‘A smiling choir means a smiling audience’. I also found out that the choir had practised some relaxation actions during the day!

A wonderful and unusual innovation marked the organisation of the church for the concert with the audience filling the choir stalls, and the choir singing from the pews! I’ve never had that before!

Now to the concert. All were brief pieces, and all enjoyable. It was clear that the choir had gained from the concentrated day’s activities and were ready to give their all! Particular mention must be made of the choir’s tenors and bases who had to work very hard as they were in short supply!

‘Stabat Mater Dolorosa’ opened the concert and proved to be a flowing piece with all sections of the choir taking their turns, with the switches giving the intended effect. In spite of the usual instruction to smile, for this piece, the choir had been instructed to convey by facial expression the pain and grief of a mother offering her son for redemption….with a mixed level of success!

‘God so loved the World’ had an emphasis on expression and clarity of diction, with controlled variations in volume. How nice to listen to a piece of choral music where the words could be heard and understood!

The first movement of the ‘Gloria’ rounded off the performances, with many of the audience feeling emboldened to join in, although politely quietly! This is a much beloved choral piece, and I understand that Uppingham Choral Society will be performing this piece in full in Uppingham Church on Saturday, December 13. If this small extract is anything to go by, we shall be in for a proper Christmas treat, so make a note in your diaries!

Whilst sitting in the church, with the choir and piano giving it some ‘welly’ at times, my thoughts did stray to thinking of what passing pedestrians must have thought, and what they missed by not satisfying their curiosity by popping through the door! Altogether a super afternoon!

by David Casewell