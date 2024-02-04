A spacious, open plan family home is on the market in a popular countryside village.

Having been updated by the current owners, 12 Ruddle Way, Langham offers flexible accommodation.

Sitting across two floors the property is accessed via the entrance hall which is spacious and benefits from natural light.

To the front is a sitting room, where a bay window overlooks the peaceful street scene.

Also accessed from the entrance hall is a living room which is well kept and boasts a bespoke fire surround made from local stone with a multi-fuel wood-burning stove.

An opening gives access into the garden room, where double doors lead to the outside.

The living room is also adjoined with the kitchen diner.

This room is the heart of the house and benefits from a range of floor-to-wall base units, built-in appliances, a granite worktop and a window overlooking the rear garden.

A second wood-burning stove is in the family area, with doors leading to the study and a downstairs bedroom.

From the first floor's landing, there are four double bedrooms, with the master offering built-in storage and an ensuite shower room.

The four-piece bathroom finishes the upstairs accommodation.

Externally the property is easy to maintain with the front offering a driveway providing parking for two vehicles.

The south-facing garden is mainly laid to lawn with shrubs and borders, all enclosed by timber fencing.

12 Ruddle Way, Langham is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £585,000.

For more details or to arrange a viewing call 01572 898621 or email oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk.