A spectacular family home in the popular village of Market Overton is on the market.

The property at 7 Main Street has seven double bedrooms, four with ensuite facilities, an extensive living area spanning the width of the property and three more reception rooms.

The ground floor has a spacious reception hall with oak flooring and a bespoke staircase which continues to the second floor. The hallways leads to a toilet, cloakroom, cinema room, office, gym and open-plan living, dining and kitchen space.

The property is on the market for £1,250,000

The kitchen has been refitted to include storage units, island, inset twin sinks, an Aga, hotplates and gas hob with space for an American styule fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room and an opening which leads to the dining and living area with open fire. French doors lead to a patio and the garden.

Five bedrooms are located on the first floor, including the main bedroom with a four-piece ensuite bathroom and dressing room. The others also have ensuite facilities.

The second floor has fitted wardrobes to the landing area and two further bedrooms.

The reception hall

The home is set behind a stone wall with gated access to the block paving and gravel drive. There is space to park several cars and a double garage with games room above.

The back garden is south facing and landscaped with shrubs, trees and a lawn with timber play equipment.

The home office

The living area

7 Main Street, Market Overton

One of seven double bedrooms

A bespoke staircase runs through three floors

One of the bedrooms

The property has plenty of space for relaxing

The bedrooms are spacious

7 Main Street, Market Overton is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £1,250,000. For more details and to arrange a viewing call 01572 898621 or email oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk

Property features

Seven double bedrooms – four with ensuite facilities

Extensive open plan living, kitchen and dining area

Cinema room, home office and gym

Detached double garage with games room and toilet facilities

Mature south-facing garden