Staff and volunteers responsible for counting the waterbird population at Rutland Water are celebrating 50 years since the first survey was conducted.

The Wetland Bird Survey (WeBS) – the reservoir’s most significant wildlife survey – started one year before it opened to the public in 1976.

Carried out by teams of volunteers and Nature Reserve staff, the counts form part of a nationwide survey coordinated by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

The survey tracks wintering, non-breeding waterbird populations and helps assess the ecological health of Rutland Water.

Since September 1975, the WeBS has recorded more than six million birds, representing 131 different species across the reservoir and Nature Reserve lagoons.

From the early days of filling the reservoir with water, also 50 years ago, the population of wintering birds has increased from just a couple of hundred to regular counts of 15,000–20,000 birds.

In October 2011, a record 30,458 birds were counted, and Rutland Water is now one of the principal sites for non-breeding waterbirds in the UK.

It is also the number one site in the country for Gadwall, with an average peak of about 1,800 individuals.

The data collected through the survey also helps track long-term population trends and provides insight into how birds respond to environmental changes.

While milder winter climates have caused some species to arrive in lower numbers than before, warmer weather has welcomed new species.

Little Egret and Great White Egret have become regular visitors to Rutland in recent years, spreading north from their former stronghold in southern Europe.

Last year, 100 Great White Egrets were counted – a number unheard of 15 years ago, with Somerset being the only site recording a higher number.

Anyone interested in becoming a conservation volunteer can contact the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, which manages Rutland Water.