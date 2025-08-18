A new, three-day flower show has planted itself firmly in the grounds of England’s smallest county.

Organised by a small group of family and friends, The Rutland Flower Show combined the theatre and expertise of a national RHS event and drew 23,000 visitors to Rutland Showground in Oakham.

Although the sudden influx of people at 10am on Friday (August 15) nearly overwhelmed organisers, with queues building as people clamoured to get parked, Tom Mumby said they avoided issues over the rest of the weekend by having more staff and more parking spaces available.

Stamford Flower Club members Stella Joyce, Iris Montecalvo and Yvonne Wagstaff. Photo: Iliffe Media

The event attracted people of all ages, and alongside the displays there was a children's area with a circus workshop, a petting area, giant games and vintage fairground rides. Photo: Iliffe Media

Tom, who came up with the idea for the show, said: “Once we had ironed out this crease everything else went smoothly and the overwhelming feedback we have received on social media and directly is that people enjoyed themselves.

“We had visitors who flew in from Italy, and Americans and Canadians were among those who came to look around.

“Some of the campsites nearby have already taken bookings for people coming to next year’s show.”

Vicky Franklin places a floral crown on the head of seven-year-old Aries. Photo: Iliffe Media

Displays ranged from traditional florals to quirky - and fruity - arrangements. Photo: Iliffe Media

A vibrant display of black-eyed Susan at The Rutland Flower Show. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Rutland Flower Show was more than two years in the making for Tom and his wife, Amy, who came up with the idea after chatting with friends who work in the theatre, and who are professional gardeners.

“Maybe it was born of my blissful ignorance and I was foolhardy, but putting on a show like this - and it is a show - became a passion of mine and so we decided to go for it,” Tom said.

The first year was spent doing their research by visiting other flower shows up and down the country, with the second year spent planning and organising what they would do.

This paid off, with the team attracting sponsors, including a main sponsor in the Cold Overton-based garden centre Gates, as well as top gardeners such as Nick Hamilton from Barnsdale Gardens, The Houseplant Doctor Joe Bagley, Adam Frost from BBC Gardener’s World, and Matthew Wilson from BBC Radio 4’s Gardener’s Question Time.

Five-year-old Emilie Taylor keeps her cool among the flowers. Photo: Iliffe Media

Inspiration was available at every turn. Photo: Iliffe Media

Megan McCaferty from Rutland Garden Club shows gardening is not all about the flowers. Photo: Iliffe Media

“I’m really grateful to our sponsors and everyone who gave talks and demonstrations in The Garden Theatre,” Tom said.

“On Saturday, when Adam Frost came on stage, there was such a buzz. He’s got a great following and brought the star factor - as well as being a down-to-earth, lovely guy off stage.

“I’m also delighted we had great competition entries in the competition marquee. The judging was RHS standard, and Gates was awarded a silver-gilt medal in the large show garden category, with others picking up silver or bronze awards.”

The show received the support of Rutland Lions Club, whose members helped with ticketing, and Oakham Rugby Club members, who provided additional stewards.

The first Rutland Flower Show attracted 23,000 people and Tom hopes to make it 30,000 next year. Photo: Iliffe Media

Event organiser Tom Mumby, second left, with some of the show team, from left: family friend Holly Hughes, mum Paula Mumby, and brother-in-law Joshua Plant. Photo: Iliffe Media

“Everyone who helped made it a great weekend,” said Tom, who is already planning next year’s show for August 14, 15 and 16.

Photos by Chris Lowndes can be ordered online.

Rutland Flower Club's Sue Sewell, Lynn Riley and Jan Newton with their show-stoppers. Photo: Iliffe Media

The Rutland Flower Show offered a Garden Theatre stage a grand marquee with trade stands, a competition marquee, a fine food market, children's fun and refreshments. Photo: Iliffe Media

If you have an event coming up, email details to news@lincsonline.co.uk