Nestled in the heart of the picturesque village of Empingham, just a stone's throw from the shores of Rutland Water, is this striking detached family home.

Recently extended and tastefully developed to an impeccable standard over the last 18 months, this unique home showcases an array of impressive features, including an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, two additional reception rooms, four double bedrooms, two en-suite shower rooms, and a luxury four-piece family bathroom.

As you approach the property, an oak-framed porch provides covered access to the entrance.

6 Church Street, Empingham, is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Inside, the spacious entrance hall is filled with natural light and offers a versatile space that can serve as a dining hall or sitting area, depending on individual requirements.

The hall features an oak staircase leading to the first floor, with doors off to the ground-floor accommodation, including a convenient downstairs WC and boiler room.

From the entrance hall, glazed double doors open into the living room, where an eye-catching feature fireplace with a multi-fuel stove and a large window looking over the front garden creates an inviting atmosphere.

Continuing from the hall, you'll find a second reception room with double doors leading out to the garden along with a ground-floor bedroom complete with fitted wardrobes and a three-piece en-suite shower room, also offering double doors to the back garden.

The superb open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area, thoughtfully designed by the current owners, completes the ground floor, providing an abundance of space while maintaining the practicalities required of a modern kitchen.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units, a central island, and built-in appliances, all lifted by natural light streaming in through windows and patio doors to the garden. A utility room, accessed from the kitchen, completes the ground floor. Upstairs, the oak staircase leads to three generous bedrooms and a luxurious four-piece family bathroom.

The main bedroom features dual-aspect windows, built-in wardrobes, and a three-piece en-suite shower room, while the guest bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe and dressing area.

The bathrooms throughout the property have been finished to an impeccable standard.

The property enjoys a private, wrap-around plot in the heart of Empingham. A block-paved driveway offers off-road parking for several vehicles and leads to an integral double garage with an electric roller door. There is also an outbuilding which is perfect for a home office.

The garden features a variety of seating areas, along with planted borders and raised beds, perfect for outdoor enjoyment.

An early internal viewing is recommended to avoid missing out on this delightful home.

Church Street in Empingham is on the market for £1,100,000 with Newton Fallowell.

To find out more or request a viewing, contact Newton Fallowell’s Oakham office on 01572 898640.