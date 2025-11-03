A community transport provider that provides an invaluable service to more than 2,000 residents wants to hear from users .

Voluntary Action Rutland, which has been operating for 45 years, provides accessible transport to help those without a car get to vital medical, health and social appointments.

Tom Walters

It is asking people from across the county for feedback so it can adapt itself for the future.

Chief executive Tom Walters said: “As we continue to evolve (we expanded to cover Stamford in 2021), we recognise that listening to the voices of those we serve is essential. That’s why we’ve launched a Transport Survey - to hear directly from our clients about how we’re doing, where we could improve, and what matters most to them. This isn’t just a tick-box exercise: it’s a vital part of shaping the future of our charity and the service we provide to our rural community.

“Our clients - over 2,300 - are at the centre of everything we do. Their experiences, insights, and suggestions help us understand what’s working well and where we might be falling short. Whether people use the service themselves, book it on behalf of someone else or just pay the invoice, we want to hear from them.

“We also want to ensure we’re future-ready. The world is changing, and so are the needs of our community. By understanding current expectations and anticipating future ones, we can adapt and continue to provide this support for years to come.

"Our survey is about partnership. It’s about working together to ensure Voluntary Action Rutland remains responsive, relevant, and rooted in the community it serves. Your views matter - and they will help us drive the service forward with purpose, compassion, and clarity."

People can access the survey online at: https://forms.gle/Ki22GWgWRU6SzHxo8.

There are also paper copies available at The Falcon Hotel Uppingham; Tesco Oakham, Ketton Village Stores and Oakham Library. The survey runs until mid November.