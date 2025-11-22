Well I hate to tell (no, I don’t really), but I managed to escape Storm Claudia by the skin of my teeth, and jetted to my home-from-home, Playa Blanca in Lanzarote, where it’s pleasantly warm with plenty of sunshine, writes columnist Allan Grey.

The airport in Arrecife was full of us Brits escaping the weather, and wondering what Rachel from Accounts has in store on our return: will this be the last trip before her budget strips us of our Triple Lock, before she taxes our unused bedrooms and asks us to pay her winter fuel bill.

Now we’re foreigners, the queues through immigration plodded slowly to and fro, up and down, until we reached the automated gates, had our passport scanned, and then queued again to get them stamped. Welcome, you obnoxious Brits.

A senior man (perhaps Allan Grey’s friend) holding his new companion, a shih tzu puppy. Photo: iStock/vitapix

Two weeks of meeting old friends - they’re all old, just like me, it’s just that some of them look old, unlike me. I’m chronologically 76, physically 56, socially 36 and mentally 16, but sensibly I identify as 70. Well, why not?

Flatteringly, I am regularly told “you cannot possibly be 76”. I’ve even fooled the ‘Guess Your Age’ guy, who seems to be at every event in and around Oakham. He put me in my early 60s - but then I leave him a healthy tip.

It irritates the hell out of my daughters, who roll their eyes with undisguised dismay and comment along the lines of, “Get over yourself Dad, we’re already checking out care homes for you”.

So, if you’re fit and healthy, and you’ve known the love of someone special for over 50 years but who’s now departed, do you call time and lead a solo life, immerse yourself in the local knit and natter group, or other equally compelling activities? Or do you set out to find someone special to share your remaining years? Asking for a friend, of course.

My research on this matter, for my friend, naturally, has concluded that, like most things in life these days, you will almost certainly have to embrace technology. Any attempt to fraternise in the pub, coffee shop or your GP waiting room could be wrongly interpreted as ‘stalking’.

One low tech alternative is to get a dog and take it for a long walk every morning, when you could meet many ladies of a similar age doing just that. Just one recommendation, though. Do not get yourself an XL bully or a pitbull, which tend to frighten off most old ladies. Maybe a shih tzu, but be careful with pronunciation, when she asks you the breed of your cute little doggie.

With some reservations I signed my friend up for a dating site for seniors. Don’t you just love that word, seniors? So much more gravitas than ‘old people’. You can sign up for a month, a year or, if you’re particularly ugly, for the rest of your life. You can upload as many photographs of yourself as you like, and have to identify your hobbies, and how someone might reach your still beating heart.

You’re asked what your dreams are, what your interests are, and whether you can walk unaided, whether you smoke, have kids or any inexplicable tattoos. All these features can provide attraction, or instant disaffection.

You are asked for a location, so that you know how far from a prospective life companion you are, but there’s no question asked as to how far you might consider travelling to meet that companion. Fair to say, I’ve not come across any ladies from Sydney or Singapore, but Southport and Southampton are just beyond the range of my friend’s mobility scooter.

The most important feature to get right is the ‘Profile Picture’. It all starts with visual attraction: would I be seen in my local coffee shop with this lady, and then, way after that, what do we have in common?

As my friend is seeking a female, he only gets to see ladies’ profiles, not how other men present themselves. If they present themselves in the same manner as some of the ladies, these sites need to carry serious trigger warnings. Once or twice I have come off the site and seriously considered heading for my nearest Urgent Care Centre, or calling 111 to seek counselling.

My conclusion, and the advice I have given my friend, is to tread carefully. There are some lovely ladies out there, but perhaps try the shih tzu approach first.