Temporary road closures have been put in place ahead of a popular cycle race.

With only a week to go, participants of the Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic will be gearing up for the annual event on Sunday April 26.

The popular international race, is a boon for the tourism and hospitality industry, bringing cycling teams and riders to the region from all over the world as well as fans from across the UK.

The Rutland Melton CiCLE Classic. Photo: Andy Balmford

Ahead of it’s return, Rutland Police have announced some of the temporary road closures which will be put in place to facilitate the event:

*MILL STREET and HIGH STREET in Oakham will be closed to vehicles between 8am and 5pm.

*MARKET PLACE and STATION ROAD in Oakham will also be closed to vehicles between 8am and 1.30pm.

Parking restrictions will also be in place along both sides of the road on HIGH STREET, from the junctions of CHURCH STREET to MILL STREET, as well as in MARKET PLACE.

Motorists have been asked to be patient as delays are expected whilst the race takes place.