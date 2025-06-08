Rugby players have been boosting their club’s community feel while pulling in the pounds for a worthy cause.

Eleven players from Oakham Rugby Football Club walked 22-miles from their home field to the Get Busy Living Centre in Burrough-on-the-Hill, a facility for those who have suffered life-changing injuries through sport.

The centre was founded by Matt Hampson, an ex-England and Leicester Tigers rugby player from Rutland who experienced a life-changing injury in 2005.

Oakham Rugby Football Club walk

Jonathan Milnes, organiser and coach of the senior squad, described the Get Busy Living Centre as ‘one of the most feel-good places you will see in your life’.

He said: “It’s a local charity but it helps people across the country and further afield and is changing people’s lives for the better.

“Every penny will help towards that.”

The group has smashed its fundraising target - having already collected more than £1,200 in donations.

Alongside raising funds for the Matt Hampson Foundation, players are keen to boost the profile of the club, which they believe has suffered since moving to Showground Way off the Oakham bypass.

Jonathan, who is also a committee member for the club, said: “The community feel isn’t there as much as it used to be.

“We want to get our name out there and do something good for charity.

“We are struggling with players - the profile of rugby locally has changed.

“In the past two to three seasons we have lost experienced players to injury or not being able to play for family reasons.”

He describes the club, which was formed in 1923, as a second family which provides on and off-field benefits.

Although music and snacks helped the team on their nine hour walk, the morale kept them motivated.

“Being part of a rugby club, you don’t need to plan to keep morale up,” he said.

“When you have 11 people who are like-minded there aren’t many quiet moments.”

To make a donation, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/orfc.

