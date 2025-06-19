A water park operator is highlighting the importance of open water safety and continuing to enhance its lifeguard training.

With high temperatures continuing on a long streak, Aqua Park Rutland Water is underlining its investment in the development of people and fostering crucial life skills.

Aqua Park Rutland Water’s new custom rescue sled is capable of carrying a casualty on the back in a stable and secure position

Aqua Park Group, which operates aqua park attractions across the UK, is providing comprehensive Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS) lifeguard training. The programme is designed to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to respond effectively in emergencies.

Connor James, founder of Aqua Park Rutland Water, said: “We’re delighted to have trained our new candidates in both the RLSS Open Water Lifeguard and Aqua Park Module courses.”

Training has been continuing on the park’s new custom rescue sled, which is capable of holding up to 200kg and allows the rescuer to paddle quickly with a casualty on the back in a stable and secure position.

Mr James said: “We aim to empower our team with essential life skills that extend beyond the realm of water safety.”

He added: “The summer heat has naturally excited people and cooling off in lakes, rivers and canals is something many people will inevitably do. Swimming in open water does carry risks, but those risks multiply when several factors are combined, including no lifeguards, no buoyancy aids, cold water shock and unknown depths or currents.

“The risks of swimming in unsupervised open water locations, including quarries and canals, is the depths are often unknown, people don’t know what objects are beneath the surface, there can be strong currents and the water temperature can quickly reduce the deeper you go, therefore increasing the risk of cold water shock.”

The advice from Mr James is to wear appropriate safety equipment, including buoyancy aids and wetsuits, and attend venues with organised activities with trained lifeguards.

By partnering with local communities, schools, and organisations, Aqua Park Group seeks to create a ripple effect of knowledge, encouraging safe practices and preventing accidents in lakes, rivers, and other open water venues.