Those who fancy taking up a new hobby for the new year could be inspired by a photographic exhibition.

Pictures taken by members of Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society will be on display for the next three weeks.

The printed images include portraits and wildlife, landscapes and artistic close ups taken by members of the society during the past year.

They meet on the third Thursday of each month in Great Casterton church hall. Photographers of all skill levels, including absolute beginners, are welcome to come along to a meeting and find out more.

Members of the society hold regular, fun competitions, with everyone invited to be a judge, and they hold photoshoots and workshops for people to enjoy and enhance their knowledge and skills.

The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Rutland County Museum in Catmose Street, Oakham, until January 13.

Anyone interested in learning more about the society can contact the secretary by emailing secretary@stamford-photosoc.org.uk