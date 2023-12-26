Home   Rutland   News   Article

Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society hold exhibition of pictures taken in 2023

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 26 December 2023

Those who fancy taking up a new hobby for the new year could be inspired by a photographic exhibition.

Pictures taken by members of Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society will be on display for the next three weeks.

The printed images include portraits and wildlife, landscapes and artistic close ups taken by members of the society during the past year.

Meal Time by Sue West

They meet on the third Thursday of each month in Great Casterton church hall. Photographers of all skill levels, including absolute beginners, are welcome to come along to a meeting and find out more.

Members of the society hold regular, fun competitions, with everyone invited to be a judge, and they hold photoshoots and workshops for people to enjoy and enhance their knowledge and skills.

Alright Geeza by Iain Evans
Butter wouldn't melt by Iain Evans

The exhibition is open from 10am to 4pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at Rutland County Museum in Catmose Street, Oakham, until January 13.

Osprey Missed by Nigel Jolley
Crazy Night by Sue West
Picture Window
Understrand Beach by Sue West
Fish Supper by Sue West
Thornham Marshes
Twilight by Gordon Brown
Room for one more by Sue West
Fairground Ride by Nigel Jolley
Winters day by Tom Carlill
Fairy Glen by Veronica Watson
Megan by Veronica Watson
Tackling Ravel by Veronica Watson
Quintet by St John Burkett
Secret Magnolia by Veronica Watson
Daydreamer by Veronica Watson
Valley Farm waking by St John Burkett
Circles by Iain Evans
Kingfisher on branch by Nigel Jolley
WAAF by Tom Carlill
Nice reflection by St John Burkett
Harvest Mouse by Dave Hodson
Spring Flowers by Gordon Brown
Overstrand Norfolk by Gordon Brown
Green Hairstreak by Dave Hodson
Cockchafer beetle by Dave Hodson
Dragonfly by Dave Hodson
Circles
Oporto by Chris Brooks
Common Blue Damselfly by Gordon Brown
Guns at dawn by Tom Carlill
Harringworth Bridge by Gordon Brown
Gatekeeper Butterfly by Sue West
Kingfisher in flight by Nigel Jolley
Sunset drinker by St John Burkett
Twilight Mooring by Chris Brooks
Silhouettes by St John Burkett
Heron by Simon Curley
Don't Upset the Beast by Iain Evans
Bridges Paris by Chris Brooks
Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society is holding an exhibition

Anyone interested in learning more about the society can contact the secretary by emailing secretary@stamford-photosoc.org.uk

