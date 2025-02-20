A new group supporting people affected by cancer has got off to a promising start.

Part of Stamford and Rutland Cancer Support, which was established a year ago by Joan Richardson, the Ryhall group met on Wednesday last week in Methodist Chapel Hall, Mill Street.

Joan said: “We were so pleased with the way the first meeting in Ryhall went. We had 15 people and I would say two-thirds of them were from the village.

The first meeting of the support group in Ryhall attracted men and women and a mixture of ages

“Many people who have had cancer treatment return to work and therefore are unable to attend the Stamford meeting.”

Stamford and Rutland Cancer Support holds meetings at Stamford Day Centre in Ryhall Road at 2pm on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and at The George Inn, Market Place, Oakham at 10.30am on the third Thursday of the month.

The Ryhall meeting is the first to be held in the evening, and will continue to take place in the chapel hall at 7.30pm on the second Wednesday of the month.

Members of the group on a stroll from Burghley House Orangery to Lion Bridge in the park

Regular strolls in Burghley Park near Stamford are also on the calendar, meeting at the entrance to The Orangery. The next is at 10.30am on Saturday, March 8.

The aim of the get-togethers is for people to be able to talk about their diagnosis, treatment and side effects, share their highs and lows, and help others who may be struggling. Partners and family members are welcome too.

Joan felt there was a need for Stamford and Rutland Cancer Support after her diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer.

“The only group I could find was Peterborough Breast Cancer Support Group, which was great, but driving down the A1 on a dark night was not pleasant, particularly when I wasn’t feeling well,” said Joan.

“I started asking around to see if people would be interested in starting a group locally and we had a really good turnout, and it has grown from there.

“There is a need for this kind of support for men and women, and our groups are mixed. Men can be quite cautious about discussing personal matters and so it’s good to see some coming along and talking to one another about their health.”

The support group meetings are free and open to all, and there is no need to book. More information is available from www.stamfordcancersupportgroup.org.uk.

Joan can be contacted by emailing stamfordcsg@gmail.com