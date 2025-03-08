This time of year always brings the exciting reveal of the winners and runner ups of my Rutland and Stamford’s Favourite Independent Shop Awards, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Thank you to all of you who took the time to vote for your favourites and shine a light on our local independent shops – we received a phenomenal 20,425 votes! A huge congratulations to Stamford’s Harrison and Dunn who was crowned our overall winner. Giving business owners the good news has been the highlight of my year, especially when so many our having a tough time of it.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns at Uppingham Market

Proposals for local government re-organisation reform continue to take shape ahead of the Government's first deadline at the end of this month. I have had many residents in Rutland and South Kesteven come to me asking if we could have closer ties between our two communities, and ideally one, shared council. Rest assured, I will continue my discussions with leaders and chief executives of neighbouring authorities as there are thoughts for a South Lincolnshire and Rutland authority covering South Kesteven, Rutland, North Kesteven and South Holland. This is not easy, and would breach many of the Government’s so-called parameters for re-organisations, but it’s important our council leaders propose to Government what would actually be best for our communities, and must not present only one option to our communities and expect us to de-facto agree or accept it.

Rutland County Council has in the meantime come together with Leicestershire District Council with an alternative proposal. Charnwood, North West Leicestershire, Melton and Rutland would be served by one unitary authority: North Leicestershire and Rutland. I wait to see the data and evidence-base for a north-south division of the county, rather than an east-west split. I’m pleased our council and I agree that one unitary for all of Leicestershire and Rutland would not be right for us.

In Lincolnshire, beyond our local potential alternative, given our population size discussions centre around two unitaries for Lincolnshire: North and South Lincolnshire (with differing views on boundaries, but with the city acting as a dividing line).

Lincolnshire County Council will publish papers next week which will give us more clarity, but we do know we will have elections on Thursday, May 1, for the Lincolnshire mayor, alongside elections for our county council elections.

It was lovely to be at Uppingham Market recently chatting to residents about these proposals while collecting signatures for our Save Rutland Petition. We must ensure no matter the outcome of the council reforms, that Rutland retains its ceremonial county status – that would mean we remain the county of Rutland no matter what, even if our county council is sitting in Leicestershire or Lincolnshire. If you would like to add your name to the petition, you can find the full list of participating pubs hosting it on my website, or you can also print off the petition on my website and return to my office, or drop by your local village shop, cafe or shops – just ask if they are hosting. Anyone in the country of any age can sign – please do ask friends and family!

In other local news, it was an honour to open Support and Connections’ incredible new space in Oakham. This wonderful service gives adults with additional needs support to become more independent, confident and gain additional skills. Thank you to Deb and all her team for their endless work to bring Support and Connections to Rutland.

I have been holding my regular surgeries, this time in Carlby and in my Oakham office, discussing policy issues, in addition to supporting residents on more complex personal issues which I will be working to resolve.