A theatre group has fallen victim to a burglary - but insists the shows must go on.

Buildings belonging to Stamford Shakespeare Company at Tolethorpe Hall were broken into on Thursday last week and nearly 100 tool items owned by contractors stolen.

These included power tools and carpentry tools used for building sets, and gardening equipment for the maintenance of the grounds, including leaf blowers and a ride-on mower.

Tolethorpe Hall with the Rutland Open Air Theatre to the left

Among the items taken were nail guns, saws and drills.

David Fensom, spokesman for Stamford Shakespeare Company, said the tools belonged to their two set-builders – one of who has been with them for 20 years – and had an estimated value of between £10,000 and £15,000.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

“Although insured, there is a nuisance aspect to this because these are the tools our contractors use for their livelihoods,” he added.

“For us as a registered charity, the cost will be the improvements we are making to our security alarm systems and cameras.

“We appeal to anyone who might have seen or heard anything and ask people to keep a lookout for anyone trying to sell power tools or a ride-on lawnmower locally.

“We would also like to warn other local companies to be vigilant and hope this does not happen to anyone else.

“As a registered charity, relying so much on the goodwill and hard work of all our amazing volunteers, this has been a heart-breaking start to the new year and leaves us feeling vulnerable and worried for the future.

“We have never had anything like this happen in the 46 years we have been at Tolethorpe Hall.”

Theatre volunteers are already preparing for this year’s three shows - Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Recruiting Officer by George Farquhar, and Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen.

Tolethorpe Youth Drama will also perform A Monster Calls on the stage over three days in July.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000021165 of January 11.