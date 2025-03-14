A housing developer that has had a plan refused twice, is making a third attempt.

Manor Oak Homes submitted an application last week (March 3) for 41 houses off Manor Green in Ketton. The same development was refused by the Rutland planning authority in June 2023 and again at appeal in February last year.

But the Northants based developer now thinks the plan should be approved due to Rutland County Council not having a five-year land supply.

The area earmarked for development in Ketton

The national planning policy framework dictates that all local authorities must have sites identified for development that demonstrates there is enough land allocated to build on for the forthcoming five year period.

The planning statement that has been lodged with the authority says: “This application represents a resubmission of application reference 2022/0066/MAF which sought permission for the same description of development. This previous application was refused by the council on June 23, 2023 on only a single ground relating to its conflict with the adopted development plan due to its location on the edge of but outside the settlement boundary of Ketton.

“Importantly the previous application was determined at a time when the council could demonstrate a housing land supply for Rutland of greater than five years (7.4-years to be precise so a significant excess). This situation has changed drastically with the council now able to demonstrate only a 2.96-year supply at best, representing a deficit of some 650 homes. This is significant in the context of a county that benefits from few opportunities for genuine strategic-scale growth.”

The application is for four one-bed homes, 18 two-bed properties, 15 three-bed homes and four houses with four bedrooms. The application states that 37 per cent of the homes would be affordable. The development site is a 5.8-hectare acre field to the north east of the village centre and the application states the layout would be ‘characterised by a mixture of cul-de-sacs, private driveways, mews style housing and informal yard-style arrangements reflecting the urban grain of the centre of Ketton'.

Last month Manor Oak Homes had a plan for 63-home development in Ryhall approved.

The latest application will be determined in the next few weeks by the county council.