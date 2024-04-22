Home   Rutland   News   Article

Three men arrested in Rutland on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:58, 22 April 2024

Three men have been arrested as part of a police operation to stop drugs being brought into the county.

Officers from Leicestershire Police launched an operation on Saturday (April 20) to catch those suspected of bringing class A drugs into Rutland.

Two men, aged 23 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply in Alsthorpe Lane, Oakham. They have both been released on bail.

Sgt Liam Palmer outside Oakham Police Station
A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply in Bull Brigg Lane in Whitwell near Rutland Water. He has also been released under investigation.

Three vehicles were seized along with cash and class A drugs, and one driver was reported for driving while disqualified.

In a post on social media, Sgt Liam Palmer of Rutland Police said: “Fantastic work all around and further evidence of your local police acting on your concerns.”

Inquiries are ongoing.


