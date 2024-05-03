A British Conservative Party politician will remain police and crime commissioner after winning by just 860 votes.

Rupert Matthews has held the position for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland police area since 2021.

The latest election took place yesterday (Thursday, May 2) with votes counted this afternoon.

Police and crime commissioner election turnout figures

The results were:

Rupert Oliver Matthews, Conservative Party – 62,280

Rory Palmer, Labour and Co-Operative Party – 61,420

Aasiya Bora, Green Party – 23,649

Ian Robert Sharpe, Liberal Democrats – 22,041

Fizza Askari, One Leicester – 7,104

Police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews in Oakham

Turnout for the election was 21.7%.

Mr Matthews said: “I am honoured to have been re-elected to serve our diverse community for the next four years.

“I now have been given the opportunity to complete and build upon my mandate to put the law abiding public first and protect victims of crime.

“I look forward to continuing to engage with those I am proud to represent each and every day.”

Mr Matthews will take up the role officially on May 9 to serve a four-year term until May 2028.

Police and crime commissioners oversee how crime is tackled in a police force area. Their aim is to cut crime and to ensure the police force is effective.