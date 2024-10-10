Plans to turn part of an old bank branch into seven flats have been given the green light.

The former Barclays building in Oakham High Street can be turned into flats after Rutland County Council granted planning permission.

Barclays closed its Oakham branch in April 2023 and the building has been empty since.

The Barclays branch in Oakham shut last year. Photo: Google

The plans, submitted by trustees of Stamford-based Ivor Crowson Developments pension fund, include creating a shop space at the front of the building on the ground floor.

The rest of the bank and the next door offices, formerly occupied by Bargate Holroyd Insurance Brokers, would become flats.

The addresses involved are number 8 and number 10 High Street, and neither building involved is occupied or listed.

A previous plan for the site - for eight flats and two shops - was refused on highways grounds last year.

