Tributes have been paid to the ‘Face of Rutland’ who has died aged 95.

From setting up the Citizens Advice Bureau to being an integral part of Rutland Amateur Theatrical Society, Joy Gregg was a familiar face to many people in Oakham.

She was so popular that in 2007 she was labelled as the ‘Face of Rutland’ and her commissioned portrait still hangs in the county council offices in Catmose Street, Oakham.

Joy Gregg retired as chairperson of the Rutland Arts Theatre Society in 2022

Dianne, her daughter, said: “I feel so proud to have had her as my mum.

“There are so many people who loved her so much.

“While I’m sad, I feel very blessed to have had her.”

Brian and Joy Gregg

Joy was born in Suffolk in 1930 as one of five siblings and brought up by parents with a strong faith, who instilled into her from childhood the importance of giving back to the community. Her volunteering began at the age of 14 in the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service Canteen.

Joy married Brian Gregg, who died 28 years ago, in 1952 and went on to have three daughters Dianne, Alison, and Louise.

His work took them across the Midlands before they settled in Rutland in 1969 when he secured a job as deputy headteacher at the Vale of Catmose Village College.

Joy quickly immersed herself in town life.

The portrait of Joy Gregg as the face of Rutland

She started up the Citizens Advice Bureau in Oakham which is still running and helped out with the Knight School in Oakham which teaches six to eight year-olds both medieval and modern-day behavioural codes.

In 1999, following a number of years on Oakham Town Council, Joy was elected to be mayor and up until a year ago was chairperson of the Rutland Amateur Theatrical Society.

Although Joy’s schedule was busy, she always made time for her family, which grew to include eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Joy Gregg, former mayor of Oakham

Since her death, Dianne and the family have been inundated with messages and tributes from people whose lives were touched by Joy.

Dianne said: “Everybody loved her, and she loved Rutland and people in the community.

“If you walk through the town, everybody will say the same.

“She was a giver and did a lot for Oakham.”

Joy Gregg (middle) with daughters Alison, Dianne and Louise

She added: “She was the most caring person I know.

“It didn’t matter who you were - she treated everybody the same.”

Joy was diagnosed with heart failure last May and died from the condition on February 18.

Her funeral is on Wednesday, March 26, at 2pm in All Saints’ Church, Oakham.